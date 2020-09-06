Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will report sales of $93.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the highest is $108.30 million. Vivint Solar posted sales of $103.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $392.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.20 million to $417.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $461.67 million, with estimates ranging from $405.40 million to $512.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $106.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In related news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 315,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $8,825,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $250,000,000.50. Insiders have sold 12,493,335 shares of company stock worth $273,476,752 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 35,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

