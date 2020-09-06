Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $546.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.67 million and the highest is $551.20 million. Waters posted sales of $577.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Waters by 36.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $206.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.15.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

