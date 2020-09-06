Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the highest is ($1.18). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of AGIO opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

