Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $661.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $692.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

