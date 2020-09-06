Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.52 Million

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $661.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $692.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 33.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Boston Properties by 54.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boston Properties by 225.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply