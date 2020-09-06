Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.86) and the lowest is ($4.27). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($2.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.82.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $219.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

