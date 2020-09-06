Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post $19.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.15 million and the highest is $20.74 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $20.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year sales of $70.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.28 million to $71.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIDS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $574,120.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.01.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

