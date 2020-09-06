Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.52. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.