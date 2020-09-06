Zacks: Analysts Expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ earnings. Spirit of Texas Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STXB. Stephens cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $54,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 687,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

