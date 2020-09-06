Zacks: Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report $150,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $770,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

