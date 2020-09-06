Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to post sales of $20.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.00 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $86.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.04 billion to $87.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.04 billion to $88.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,200 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,582 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $26.54 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

