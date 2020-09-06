Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report sales of $51.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.61 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $47.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $165.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.99 billion to $167.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $175.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $167.69 billion to $180.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

