Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Forrester Research by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,271,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 801,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Forrester Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

