Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. Kimberly Clark posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at about $25,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $152.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

