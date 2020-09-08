$0.04 EPS Expected for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

TROX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 744,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tronox by 3,838.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 100.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.