$0.91 EPS Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. TheStreet raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of MMS traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,438. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

