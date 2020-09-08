$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.27. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

