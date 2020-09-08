$1.44 EPS Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of STT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply