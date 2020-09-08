$1.44 EPS Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will report $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of STT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 366.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

