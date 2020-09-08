$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,654,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,498,000 after buying an additional 254,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,380,000 after buying an additional 94,523 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 445,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 755,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.87. 283,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,389. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

