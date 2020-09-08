149,003 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 59.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Global Payments by 99.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,501,000 after purchasing an additional 725,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,507,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,441,000 after purchasing an additional 569,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,728. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 116.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

