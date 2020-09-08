246,731 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 246,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,513,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.75. 11,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

