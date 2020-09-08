287,589 Shares in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 287,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $24,080,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,349,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.