3,092 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 33,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.94, for a total value of $20,174,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,479,268.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,296 shares of company stock valued at $103,913,503. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $18.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.89. 687,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.58 and its 200-day moving average is $562.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

