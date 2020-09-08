36,181 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,717,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,822,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,215,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,751,000 after acquiring an additional 327,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 45,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,226 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.