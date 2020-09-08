400,436 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.88% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,561. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

