48,020 Shares in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,030,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Msci at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

Msci stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.87. 2,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.81. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.85. Msci Inc has a one year low of $210.34 and a one year high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,365. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

