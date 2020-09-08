490,758 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 490,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,916,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,674. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $52.18. 1,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,665. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -109.52, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

