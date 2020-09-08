53,410 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Teledyne Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 248.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

NYSE:TDY traded down $7.28 on Tuesday, hitting $310.79. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.85. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

