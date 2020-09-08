AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,676.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $572,635.03 and approximately $9,676.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001305 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,573,771 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

