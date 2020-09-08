Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 129,428 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 206.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 791,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 557,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

