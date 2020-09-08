Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

