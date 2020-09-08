Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603,048 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $211.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $225.22.

