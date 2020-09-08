Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 41,208 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $247.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.