Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 82,871 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,482,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,520,000 after acquiring an additional 192,425 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after purchasing an additional 170,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.32.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,037,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,329,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock worth $497,817,285. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

