Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of VIS opened at $146.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

