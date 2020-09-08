Aeryus Reaches Market Cap of $74,388.50 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $74,388.50 and approximately $145.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00071410 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00346105 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045638 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com.

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.