Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $27.37

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.37, but opened at $45.00. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 139,149 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $410.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 255,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 502,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

