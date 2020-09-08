Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Cut by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 720,634 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Allstate by 19.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.76. 9,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,448. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

