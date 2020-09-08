ALLY Price Down 29.4% Over Last Week (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ALLY token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $2,106.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.23 or 0.05018836 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052397 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

ALLY Token Trading

ALLY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

