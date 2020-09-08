Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is BlackRock Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Alphabet worth $29,163,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $57.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,523.60. 2,673,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,036.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,549.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,392.43. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

