Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Altura Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.54.

About Altura Energy (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

