Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 39,577 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,018,306. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $404.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

