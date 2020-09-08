Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 272,682 Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 513,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

