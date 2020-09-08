Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,932,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.39% of Flex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Flex by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 777,642 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 725,709 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 25.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,043 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,599. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

