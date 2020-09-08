Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 398,887 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Bruker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 30.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 109.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 10,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $73,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.