Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,422,945 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.98. 259,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,679,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.