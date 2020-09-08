Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $14.32 Million Position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,689 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.49% of Saia worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Saia by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saia by 17.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Saia by 185.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $131.33. 11,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $142.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Saia’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

