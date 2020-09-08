Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $14.43 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 92,484 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

