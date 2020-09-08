Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $16.22 Million Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 375.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.41% of Natera worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Natera by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Natera by 281.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natera by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Natera by 12.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.67. 2,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $443,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $733,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,579.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,864 shares of company stock valued at $16,108,967. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

