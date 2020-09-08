Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $19.43 Million Stake in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017,784 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.25% of Gossamer Bio worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,894 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $9,152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 967.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 19.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.96. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,020. The company has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

