Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,079 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.62% of BGC Partners worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 12,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $920.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

